Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 8:51 am

Will Smith Learns How To Speak Internet - Watch the Hilarious Lilly Singh Video!

Will Smith is learning everything he needs to know about hashtags, compliments, stans and being “offendedt”!

As part of YouTuber Lilly Singh‘s 12 Collabs of Xmas, the 49-year-old Bright star learns the basics of Internet speak in 2017. One thing’s for sure: never, ever insult BTS!

“Are you struggling to understand what people on the Internet are saying? Can’t connect with your kids? Do you google slang words? Welcome to Internet 101 where I teach people like Will Smith how to speak the language,” Lilly writes.

Watch the hilarious clip below!
Photos: YouTube: IISuperwomanII
