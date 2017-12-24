Will Smith Learns How To Speak Internet - Watch the Hilarious Lilly Singh Video!

Will Smith is learning everything he needs to know about hashtags, compliments, stans and being “offendedt”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

As part of YouTuber Lilly Singh‘s 12 Collabs of Xmas, the 49-year-old Bright star learns the basics of Internet speak in 2017. One thing’s for sure: never, ever insult BTS!

“Are you struggling to understand what people on the Internet are saying? Can’t connect with your kids? Do you google slang words? Welcome to Internet 101 where I teach people like Will Smith how to speak the language,” Lilly writes.

Watch the hilarious clip below!