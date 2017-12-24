Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 1:16 pm

Zendaya & Brooklyn Beckham Are Models of the Year!

Zendaya & Brooklyn Beckham Are Models of the Year!

Zendaya and Brooklyn Beckham are Celebrity Models of The Year!

The two stars were voted on by readers as part of Models.com‘s 2017 Industry Awards.

Bella Hadid and Cameron Dallas were the readers’ pick for Models of the Year.

Other winners include Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Neels Visser, and Romee Strijd.

Bella actually won two awards, Social Media Star and Model of the Year. She was the only model to sweep two categories!

Click inside for a complete list of winners and runner ups…

Model of the Year Women
Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah
Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Vittoria Ceretti
Reader’s Vote: Gigi Hadid

Model of the Year Men
Industry Vote: Paul Hameline
Reader’s Vote: Cameron Dallas

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jordan Barrett
Reader’s Vote: Jordan Barrett

Breakout Star Women
Industry Vote: Kaia Gerber
Reader’s Vote: Kaia Gerber

Runner Up:
Industry Vote: Slick Woods
Reader’s Vote: Duckie Thot

Breakout Star Men
Industry Vote: Alton Mason
Reader’s Vote: Presley Gerber

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jonas Glöer
Reader’s Vote: Matthew Noszka

Social Media Star Women
Industry Vote: Cameron Russell
Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Hari Nef
Reader’s Vote: Chrissy Teigen

Social Media Star Men
Industry Vote: Luka Sabbat
Reader’s Vote: Neels Visser

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jeremy Meeks
Reader’s Vote: Lucky Blue Smith

Street Style
Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah
Reader’s Vote: Romee Strijd

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Teddy Quinlivan
Reader’s Vote: Sara Sampaio

Celebrity Model Women
Industry Vote: Rihanna
Reader’s Vote: Zendaya

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Millie Bobby Brown
Reader’s Vote: Rihanna

Celebrity Model Men
Industry Vote: A$AP Rocky
Reader’s Vote: Brooklyn Beckham

Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jaden Smith
Reader’s Vote: A$AP Rocky
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Cameron Dallas, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, Hari Nef, Jaden Smith, Kaia Gerber, Neels Visser, Presley Gerber, Rihanna, Romee Strijd, Zendaya

