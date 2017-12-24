Zendaya & Brooklyn Beckham Are Models of the Year!

Zendaya and Brooklyn Beckham are Celebrity Models of The Year!

The two stars were voted on by readers as part of Models.com‘s 2017 Industry Awards.



Bella Hadid and Cameron Dallas were the readers’ pick for Models of the Year.

Other winners include Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Neels Visser, and Romee Strijd.

Bella actually won two awards, Social Media Star and Model of the Year. She was the only model to sweep two categories!

Click inside for a complete list of winners and runner ups…

Model of the Year Women

Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah

Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Vittoria Ceretti

Reader’s Vote: Gigi Hadid

Model of the Year Men

Industry Vote: Paul Hameline

Reader’s Vote: Cameron Dallas

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Jordan Barrett

Reader’s Vote: Jordan Barrett

Breakout Star Women

Industry Vote: Kaia Gerber

Reader’s Vote: Kaia Gerber

Runner Up:

Industry Vote: Slick Woods

Reader’s Vote: Duckie Thot

Breakout Star Men

Industry Vote: Alton Mason

Reader’s Vote: Presley Gerber

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Jonas Glöer

Reader’s Vote: Matthew Noszka

Social Media Star Women

Industry Vote: Cameron Russell

Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Hari Nef

Reader’s Vote: Chrissy Teigen



Social Media Star Men

Industry Vote: Luka Sabbat

Reader’s Vote: Neels Visser

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Jeremy Meeks

Reader’s Vote: Lucky Blue Smith



Street Style

Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah

Reader’s Vote: Romee Strijd

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Teddy Quinlivan

Reader’s Vote: Sara Sampaio

Celebrity Model Women

Industry Vote: Rihanna

Reader’s Vote: Zendaya

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Millie Bobby Brown

Reader’s Vote: Rihanna

Celebrity Model Men

Industry Vote: A$AP Rocky

Reader’s Vote: Brooklyn Beckham

Runner Up

Industry Vote: Jaden Smith

Reader’s Vote: A$AP Rocky