Zendaya & Brooklyn Beckham Are Models of the Year!
Zendaya and Brooklyn Beckham are Celebrity Models of The Year!
The two stars were voted on by readers as part of Models.com‘s 2017 Industry Awards.
Bella Hadid and Cameron Dallas were the readers’ pick for Models of the Year.
Other winners include Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Neels Visser, and Romee Strijd.
Bella actually won two awards, Social Media Star and Model of the Year. She was the only model to sweep two categories!
Click inside for a complete list of winners and runner ups…
Model of the Year Women
Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah
Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Vittoria Ceretti
Reader’s Vote: Gigi Hadid
Model of the Year Men
Industry Vote: Paul Hameline
Reader’s Vote: Cameron Dallas
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jordan Barrett
Reader’s Vote: Jordan Barrett
Breakout Star Women
Industry Vote: Kaia Gerber
Reader’s Vote: Kaia Gerber
Runner Up:
Industry Vote: Slick Woods
Reader’s Vote: Duckie Thot
Breakout Star Men
Industry Vote: Alton Mason
Reader’s Vote: Presley Gerber
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jonas Glöer
Reader’s Vote: Matthew Noszka
Social Media Star Women
Industry Vote: Cameron Russell
Reader’s Vote: Bella Hadid
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Hari Nef
Reader’s Vote: Chrissy Teigen
Social Media Star Men
Industry Vote: Luka Sabbat
Reader’s Vote: Neels Visser
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jeremy Meeks
Reader’s Vote: Lucky Blue Smith
Street Style
Industry Vote: Adwoa Aboah
Reader’s Vote: Romee Strijd
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Teddy Quinlivan
Reader’s Vote: Sara Sampaio
Celebrity Model Women
Industry Vote: Rihanna
Reader’s Vote: Zendaya
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Millie Bobby Brown
Reader’s Vote: Rihanna
Celebrity Model Men
Industry Vote: A$AP Rocky
Reader’s Vote: Brooklyn Beckham
Runner Up
Industry Vote: Jaden Smith
Reader’s Vote: A$AP Rocky