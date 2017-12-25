Ariel Winter Shares Romantic Photos from Christmas with Boyfriend Levi Meaden!

Ariel Winter shares a kiss with her boyfriend Levi Meaden in front of the Christmas tree in this photo from their Christmas Eve celebration!

The 19-year-old actress wore a sexy red dress while ringing in the holiday with Levi, 30, and their friends Sterling Beaumon and Noah Centineo.

Ariel and Levi wore matching onesies the next day with celebrating Christmas Day with her family.

“From Christmas Eve to Christmas Day!!! Merry Christmas everyone and thanks to all who took part in our first Christmas!” Levi wrote on Instagram.

Ariel also shared some pics of her and Levi with their dogs. She wrote, “Kids are a struggle y’all. But Merry Christmas from our little dysfunctional family to yours!!!! ❤️”