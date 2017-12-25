Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 7:25 pm

Ariel Winter Shares Romantic Photos from Christmas with Boyfriend Levi Meaden!

Ariel Winter Shares Romantic Photos from Christmas with Boyfriend Levi Meaden!

Ariel Winter shares a kiss with her boyfriend Levi Meaden in front of the Christmas tree in this photo from their Christmas Eve celebration!

The 19-year-old actress wore a sexy red dress while ringing in the holiday with Levi, 30, and their friends Sterling Beaumon and Noah Centineo.

Ariel and Levi wore matching onesies the next day with celebrating Christmas Day with her family.

“From Christmas Eve to Christmas Day!!! Merry Christmas everyone and thanks to all who took part in our first Christmas!” Levi wrote on Instagram.

Ariel also shared some pics of her and Levi with their dogs. She wrote, “Kids are a struggle y’all. But Merry Christmas from our little dysfunctional family to yours!!!! ❤️”

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 01
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 02
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 03
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 04
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 05
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 06
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 07
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 08
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 09
ariel winter shares romantic photos from christmas with boyfriend levi meaden 10

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Noah Centineo, Sterling Beaumon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr