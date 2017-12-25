Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden See 'Hamilton' on Christmas Eve!

Cameron Diaz wraps her scarf around her neck while walking up to the Pantages Theatre for a performance of Hamilton on Sunday (December 24) in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her husband Benji Madden while ringing in Christmas Eve with the hit musical.

Cameron and Benji will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary on January 5. They tied the knot in secret at her home in Beverly Hills just seven months after they began dating.

Cameron was once active on her Instagram account, but it has been over a year since she posted anything.