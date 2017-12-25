Merry Christmas!!!

It’s Christmas morning, which means that the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration will be airing this morning and we have all the details on the performers you can expect to see!

The lineup will be very similar to the Thanksgiving special that aired last month as they were both filmed around the same time in early November.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey are returning as hosts with former The Bachelor star Jesse Palmer as the co-host.

In addition to the performances, you’ll get to watch the magical Christmas Day parade as it rides down Main Street, U.S.A.

Click inside for the full performers list…

Disney’s Magical Christmas Celebration 2017 – Performers List!

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Darius Rucker – “Home for the Holidays”

Fifth Harmony – “Sleigh Ride”

Fitz and the Tantrums – “Last Christmas”

Jason Derulo – “Silent Night”

Lea Michele – “Let It Snow”

98 Degrees – “Season of Love”

Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs – “A Whole New World” from Aladdin