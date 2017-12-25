Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 12:56 am

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Families Celebrate Christmas as One!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Families Celebrate Christmas as One!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are bringing their families together for the holiday season!

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer are spending Christmas Eve together with their families under one roof on Sunday (December 24).

Gigi was joined by sister Bella, brother Anwar, and mom Yolanda while Zayn brought along his mom Trisha and sister Safaa.

The blended family sat around the kitchen table to make gingerbread cookies and Bella caught a shot of Anwar taking a nap by the fireplace. See more photos in the gallery!
