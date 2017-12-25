Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 11:17 pm

Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Pulled a 'Love Actually' on Christmas Eve

Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Pulled a 'Love Actually' on Christmas Eve

Giacomo Gianniotti pulled a Love Actually by holding up signs in a door way and moving from one to another to display a message to his fans.

The 28-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor, who got engaged last month, posted the series of videos to his Instagram account on Christmas Eve in hopes of raising money for the Tough Mudder run he is competing in.

“Hey Guys, Tough Mudder for @myfriendsplace 2018 is on! This March. If you feel it in your heart this holiday season, please go to www.crowdrise.com or click the link in my bio to donate. Happy holidays from my family to yours. Thanks for reading!” he wrote.

The money that Giacomo raises will go to the charity My Friend’s Place.
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, giacomo gianniotti

