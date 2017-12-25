Jodie Whittaker Makes 'Doctor Who' Debut in 2017 Christmas Special!

Jodie Whittaker made her debut as the next doctor on tonight’s Doctor Who Christmas Special, which also saw the departure of Peter Capaldi.

Before transforming into the first female doctor of the franchise, Peter‘s Twelfth Doctor walks around the TARDIS and says, “Well, I suppose one more lifetime won’t kill anyone… well, except me.”

Right when Jodie appears on screen, a crisis occurs and something major happens… which won’t be continued until the start of the next season.

Watch the video below and tune in for Twice Upon a Time at 9/8c on BBC America.



