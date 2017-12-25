Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 9:26 pm

Julianne Hough Writes a 'Sappy' Christmas Message, Spends Holiday with Husband Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough Writes a 'Sappy' Christmas Message, Spends Holiday with Husband Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough wrote a “sappy” message to fans on Christmas morning to reminisce about her amazing year, in which she got married to Brooks Laich.

“Can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for all of you! 2017 was absolutely incredible for us. Better than I could’ve ever dreamed. Brooks and I have been so happy and humbled to share our love with all of you, in hopes that you feel our love for each other and for all of you, and know that everyone can have a happiness that is pure and strong!” the 29-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram along with a video message.

“So thank you for all of your amazing stories, comments and expressions to involve us in YOUR world! We get inspired by your faith in Love! 💕💕,” Julianne added. “Ok I’m super sappy because my heart is overflowing with gratitude and love for my husband, my family, my friends and for humanity. Sending PEACE and love to everyone on this planet! I love you, I love you, I love you!! Hear that and know that!!!!”

Julianne spent the holiday with Brooks and her older brother Derek Hough. They all wore matching pajamas and spent Christmas Eve making gingerbread houses.

Derek‘s girlfriend Hayley Erbert spent the holiday with her family, but she gifted him with a squatty potty, which you can see in the gallery!

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough

