Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 7:10 am

Kate Middleton Walks Alongside Meghan Markle on Christmas Morning!

Kate Middleton Walks Alongside Meghan Markle on Christmas Morning!

Prince William and Kate Middleton alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while making their way into the Church of St. Mary Magdalene for Christmas services on Monday (December 25) in King’s Lynn, England.

The married couple and the engaged couple both looked full of joy while celebrating the holiday together for the first time!

There were many other members of the royal family in attendance, including Will and Harry‘s dad Prince Charles, their grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After the service, they will all eat lunch together and then watch the Queen’s Christmas address as a family.

Meghan recently opened up about how great Kate was at welcoming her into the family so we are loving this first look at them together in public!

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Sentaler coat, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Chloe bag, and Birks earrings. Kate is wearing a Miu Miu coat.

25+ pictures inside of the royals arriving for church…

Credit: Chris Jackson; Photos: Getty, Karen Anvil
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

