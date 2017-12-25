Kim Kardashian Hangs with Christina Aguilera at Christmas Eve Party!

Christina Aguilera joins Kim Kardashian for a selfie while attending the Kardashian Christmas Party on Sunday (December 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

The annual party was held at Kris Jenner‘s home and it was attended by a bunch of celebs, including Kim‘s hubby Kanye West. Performances from Toni Braxton and Babyface took place at the event!

Kim and her daughter North had some fun with Christina and her daughter Summer.

Kim also took a bunch of fun photos with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, who openly was embracing her baby bump at the party.

A post shared by XTINA π€ (@worldofxtina) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

20+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian and others at the annual party…