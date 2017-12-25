Kim Kardashian Shares Day 25 of Christmas Card, Still No Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian just shared Day 25 of her family’s 2017 Christmas Card and there is one important member of the family still not featured… Kylie Jenner.

25 photos were released across the first 25 days of December and many fans had the theory that Kylie would reveal her pregnancy on the final day.

Instead, the photo features Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kris, and grandma MJ, along with kids Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint, and Dream.

