Mon, 25 December 2017 at 7:56 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Day 25 of Christmas Card, Still No Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Shares Day 25 of Christmas Card, Still No Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian just shared Day 25 of her family’s 2017 Christmas Card and there is one important member of the family still not featured… Kylie Jenner.

25 photos were released across the first 25 days of December and many fans had the theory that Kylie would reveal her pregnancy on the final day.

Instead, the photo features Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kris, and grandma MJ, along with kids Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint, and Dream.

If you haven’t yet, check out the other 24 photos and also see the new pics of Kylie spending Christmas with the family!
Photos: Getty
