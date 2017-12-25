Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 5:24 pm

Lil Wayne: 'Dedication 6' Mixtape Free Stream & Download!

Lil Wayne: 'Dedication 6' Mixtape Free Stream & Download!

Lil Wayne has dropped his new mixtape Dedication 6 for free as a Christmas gift for fans!

You can now stream and download the album on Dat Piff for free.

The new mixtape features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Baby E, Hoodybaby, Gudda Gudda, and more.

“I’m on my pivot tho. I’m just so pivotal. Bands I go get it tho. Weezy on his pedestal. Alotta gang shit. A whole lotta gang shit. All these plaques is piling up. It’s no where to hang shit. 🤫Go listen to #Dedication6 now!” Nicki wrote on her Instagram account to promote the release of the mixtape.

Stream all of the songs in the YouTube playlist below.
