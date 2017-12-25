Lin-Manuel Miranda Mourns the Death of His Beloved Abuela

Lin-Manuel Miranda is mourning the death of his Abuela Mundi, his beloved grandmother who served as the inspiration for a character in his Tony-winning musical In the Heights.

The matriarch of the entertainer’s family passed away on Christmas morning (December 25) and Lin took to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

“Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit,” Lin wrote along with some beautiful photos of his Abuela.

Lin often wrote about Abuela Mundi on his social media pages, including when she saw Hamilton for the first time in February 2015.

“Abuela Mundi is seeing the mat. Hope she likes Hamilton better than Heights, to which she said, ‘you had me win the lotto and you KILLED ME?’” he said at the time.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Lin and his loved ones during this difficult time.