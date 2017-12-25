Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Meghan Markle has made her first official Christmas appearance alongside fiance Prince Harry!

The 36-year-old actress and the 33-year-old royal made a gorgeous couple while walking into Christmas services on Monday (December 25) at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King’s Lynn, England.

Harry and Meghan were joined by his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as many other family members like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The royal family is staying at the Sandringham estate for the holiday. After church, they will all gather for lunch and then will watch the Queen‘s Christmas address together at 3pm local time.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Sentaler coat, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Chloe bag, and Birks earrings. Kate is wearing a Miu Miu coat.

