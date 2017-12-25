Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 7:28 am

Meghan Markle's Christmas Outfit - Here's How to Buy the Look!

Every piece of clothing that Meghan Markle wears in public seems to sell out instantly, so you better act fast if you want her Christmas outfit!

We have the details on what the 36-year-old actress and future wife of Prince Harry wore to church on Monday morning (December 25) in King’s Lynn, England.

Meghan is wearing a Sentaler long wide collar wrap coat in camel ($1,295), a Chloe Pixie small leather and suede shoulder bag ($1,550), Stuart Weitzman Hiline over the knee boots ($798), and Birks snowflake earrings ($5,995). We’ll update if we get info on the hat and gloves!

Other members of the family who joined the newly engaged couple for the Christmas morning celebration included Prince William, Kate Middleton, and more.

30+ pictures inside of Meghan Markle joining the royal family on Christmas…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle

