Mon, 25 December 2017 at 5:15 pm

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Send Fans a Christmas Message! (Video)

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Send Fans a Christmas Message! (Video)

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe took a break from filming Outlander season four recently to film a special holiday message to their fans!

The message was released on Christmas Day (December 25) on the Outlander social media pages.

“We just want to wish you a very happy holidays. We hope you have a great break and have enjoyed season three. We’re going to get back to working really hard on season four. So have a happy holiday!” the co-stars say together in the video.

At the end of the clip, Sam and Caitriona get ready to burst open champagne bottles!
Photos: Starz
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

