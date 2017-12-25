Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Send Fans a Christmas Message! (Video)

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe took a break from filming Outlander season four recently to film a special holiday message to their fans!

The message was released on Christmas Day (December 25) on the Outlander social media pages.

“We just want to wish you a very happy holidays. We hope you have a great break and have enjoyed season three. We’re going to get back to working really hard on season four. So have a happy holiday!” the co-stars say together in the video.

At the end of the clip, Sam and Caitriona get ready to burst open champagne bottles!