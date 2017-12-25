Pregnant Eva Longoria Cooks for Olivia Munn on Christmas!

Eva Longoria cooked up an amazing meal for her family and friends on Christmas Day (December 25) and while her pal Olivia Munn didn’t help, she says the baby in her belly helped out!

Olivia posted a bunch of Snapchats on Eva‘s account throughout the day in which she pretended to do things like carve the turkey, even though it was Eva doing everything.

“I made everything already so now I’m just reheating it. I carved the turkey,” Eva said. Olivia then butt in and said, “We carved the turkey.”

Eva then corrected her friend and said “WE” while pointing at her baby bump.

In a photo posted to Olivia‘s Instagram account, Eva openly showed off her bump. See below!