Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 11:48 pm

Pregnant Eva Longoria Cooks for Olivia Munn on Christmas!

Pregnant Eva Longoria Cooks for Olivia Munn on Christmas!

Eva Longoria cooked up an amazing meal for her family and friends on Christmas Day (December 25) and while her pal Olivia Munn didn’t help, she says the baby in her belly helped out!

Olivia posted a bunch of Snapchats on Eva‘s account throughout the day in which she pretended to do things like carve the turkey, even though it was Eva doing everything.

“I made everything already so now I’m just reheating it. I carved the turkey,” Eva said. Olivia then butt in and said, “We carved the turkey.”

Eva then corrected her friend and said “WE” while pointing at her baby bump.

In a photo posted to Olivia‘s Instagram account, Eva openly showed off her bump. See below!

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 01
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 02
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 03
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 04
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 05
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 06
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 07
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 08
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 09
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 10
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 11
pregnant eva longoria cooks for olivia munn on christmas 12

Photos: Instagram, Snapchat
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Betty


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da82d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleTeamExpertUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da82luuuu