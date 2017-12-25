Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 1:24 am

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wishes She Could Drink This Christmas!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wishes She Could Drink This Christmas!

Khloe Kardashian had to stay sober at the Kardashian Christmas Party due to her pregnancy and she wasn’t happy about it!

“Being sober at this party is a different vibe. I wish I was drunk. I miss being annoying like these bitches!” the 33-year-old reality star said while taking a selfie video with sister Kendall Jenner and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“I’m sober Khloe and I don’t like it!” she added.

She later added in another video, “I’m not drunk! I have a few more months of this and then I’ll be drunk Khloe.”

Make sure to see the photos and video of Khloe cradling her baby bump at the event!
  • namers

    Sure because baby can’t wait to be drunk baby. This family needs a license to breed.