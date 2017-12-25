Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

All six of Kris Jenner‘s children were under the same roof on Christmas morning, including pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian!

Khloe shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Snapchat account on Monday morning (December 25) and gave us a peek inside the family’s Christmas celebration.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall all wore matching Christmas onesies while Kylie decided to wear a white sweatshirt. Even Rob Kardashian joined in on the fun!

Kourtney‘s kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign and Kim‘s two kids North and Saint all had a blast while opening up their presents!

While everyone thought that Kylie wasn’t in attendance at last night’s Christmas Eve party, she confirmed in the Snapchat video that she really was there.

