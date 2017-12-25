Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 10:06 pm

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds to share funny stories about his kids and he gave us one on Christmas Day!

While the 41-year-old actor didn’t name which daughter he is referring to in the tweet, we’re going to assume it’s James as his one-year-old daughter Ines is a little too young to be having a conversation.

“Daughter: Santa comes down the chimney?… Me: Yup… Daughter: You left the fire burning all night… Me: Yup. (Silence. Slight breeze. A crow circles in the distance.),” Ryan captioned the below Instagram photo of a fire place.

You can see photos of Ryan and wife Blake Lively with their daughter James at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in our photo gallery!
