Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James
You can always count on Ryan Reynolds to share funny stories about his kids and he gave us one on Christmas Day!
While the 41-year-old actor didn’t name which daughter he is referring to in the tweet, we’re going to assume it’s James as his one-year-old daughter Ines is a little too young to be having a conversation.
“Daughter: Santa comes down the chimney?… Me: Yup… Daughter: You left the fire burning all night… Me: Yup. (Silence. Slight breeze. A crow circles in the distance.),” Ryan captioned the below Instagram photo of a fire place.
You can see photos of Ryan and wife Blake Lively with their daughter James at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in our photo gallery!