Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 1:39 am

Sarah Hyland Spends Christmas with Boyfriend Wells Adams & His Family!

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams pose for a cute photo together in their festive outfits while in a mall photo booth over the holiday weekend!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress is spending Christmas with Wells and his family this year.

Sarah and Wells went to a ballet performance on Saturday night and then they spent Christmas Eve on Sunday with his family.

It’s a tradition in Sarah‘s family to open one present each on Christmas Eve and the presents that the couple exchange were both pictures of their dogs!

Sarah and Wells rocked matching t-shirts while laying together in bed at the end of the night. See screencaps from their Instagram stories in the gallery.
