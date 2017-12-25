Sarah Hyland Spends Christmas with Boyfriend Wells Adams & His Family!

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams pose for a cute photo together in their festive outfits while in a mall photo booth over the holiday weekend!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress is spending Christmas with Wells and his family this year.

Sarah and Wells went to a ballet performance on Saturday night and then they spent Christmas Eve on Sunday with his family.

It’s a tradition in Sarah‘s family to open one present each on Christmas Eve and the presents that the couple exchange were both pictures of their dogs!

Sarah and Wells rocked matching t-shirts while laying together in bed at the end of the night. See screencaps from their Instagram stories in the gallery.