Top Stories
Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 12:13 am

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get McDonald's on Christmas Eve

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get McDonald's on Christmas Eve

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stopped by a local McDonald’s for a quick Christmas Eve bite to eat on Sunday afternoon (December 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star later went to the Kardashian Christmas Party, though it is not yet clear if Sofia accompanied him to the event. Check back soon for pics!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Scott and Sofia were spotted earlier in the weekend while doing a little bit of last minute Christmas shopping at the Neiman Marcus store.
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sofia richie get mcdonalds on christmas eve 01
scott disick sofia richie get mcdonalds on christmas eve 02
scott disick sofia richie get mcdonalds on christmas eve 03

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Diana


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da84d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsSupportOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da84luuuu