Mon, 25 December 2017 at 12:13 am
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get McDonald's on Christmas Eve
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stopped by a local McDonald’s for a quick Christmas Eve bite to eat on Sunday afternoon (December 24) in Calabasas, Calif.
The 34-year-old reality star later went to the Kardashian Christmas Party, though it is not yet clear if Sofia accompanied him to the event. Check back soon for pics!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick
Scott and Sofia were spotted earlier in the weekend while doing a little bit of last minute Christmas shopping at the Neiman Marcus store.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGrid USA Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie
Sponsored Links by ZergNet