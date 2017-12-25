Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 6:35 pm

See Jessica Alba's Last Christmas Card as a Family of Four!

See Jessica Alba's Last Christmas Card as a Family of Four!

By the time Christmas rolls around again in 2018, Jessica Alba will have a family of five and their Christmas card will be looking a lot different!

The 36-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her third child, a baby boy, and her husband Cash Warren shared their 2017 card with fans.

“This years holiday card … last one where I’ll be the only dude in the photo … I’m having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!! Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and santa forgot about her but she saw right through it. Smart kid,” Cash wrote on Christmas Eve.

Featured in the photo are Jessica‘s adorable girls Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Cash Warren, Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr