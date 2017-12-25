See Jessica Alba's Last Christmas Card as a Family of Four!

By the time Christmas rolls around again in 2018, Jessica Alba will have a family of five and their Christmas card will be looking a lot different!

The 36-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her third child, a baby boy, and her husband Cash Warren shared their 2017 card with fans.

“This years holiday card … last one where I’ll be the only dude in the photo … I’m having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!! Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and santa forgot about her but she saw right through it. Smart kid,” Cash wrote on Christmas Eve.

Featured in the photo are Jessica‘s adorable girls Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.