Shakira & Gerard Pique Bring Their Kids to Christmas Day Basketball Game!

Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique sit in courtside seats while watching a basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday (December 25) in New York City.

The longtime couple brought their cutie pie kids Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2, to watch the Christmas Day game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers won the game 105-98.

“Happy holidays to the best fans any artist could hope for. Thank you so much for your support this year – the love you guys have shown me over the last few months has been my rock! I should have more news on the tour to give you in the next few days. Until then, sending love and peace to you and yours,” Shakira wrote on Instagram that day.