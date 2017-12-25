Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 10:53 pm

Shakira & Gerard Pique Bring Their Kids to Christmas Day Basketball Game!

Shakira & Gerard Pique Bring Their Kids to Christmas Day Basketball Game!

Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique sit in courtside seats while watching a basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday (December 25) in New York City.

The longtime couple brought their cutie pie kids Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2, to watch the Christmas Day game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers won the game 105-98.

“Happy holidays to the best fans any artist could hope for. Thank you so much for your support this year – the love you guys have shown me over the last few months has been my rock! I should have more news on the tour to give you in the next few days. Until then, sending love and peace to you and yours,” Shakira wrote on Instagram that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 01
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 02
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 03
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 04
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 05
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 06
shakira gerard pique bring their kids to christmas day basketball game 07

Credit: James Devaney; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Gerard Pique, Milan Pique Mebarak, Sasha Pique Mebarak, Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Betty


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da83d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerExpertJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da83luuuuu