This Viral Christmas Proposal Video Will Bring You to Tears!

A video of a man proposing to his longtime love over Christmas weekend is going viral on Twitter and it will likely bring you to tears.

The video was posted by the couple’s son, who told the story of their relationship.

“My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened,” Jeffrey Agen captioned the video. He added, “Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around.”

In the video, the man presents his ex-wife (and future wife) with a piece of artwork that read, “Love burns anew. Our love was there, it never left. Though both of us felt lost, fate intervened for me and you. Our love caught fire and burns anew. So now I ask you Lorrie, once again…”

A GoFundMe page was set up by the couple’s son to help raise money for their upcoming wedding.