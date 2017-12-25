Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 2:06 pm

Will Smith Is Not Happy Jada Made Him Wear an 'Ugly Ass' Christmas Sweater'

Will Smith Is Not Happy Jada Made Him Wear an 'Ugly Ass' Christmas Sweater'

Will Smith poses for a cute holiday selfie with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their two kids Jaden and Willow.

The 49-year-old actor snapped the picture during his family’s Christmas Eve celebrations on Sunday (December 24) and he shared the pics on his new Instagram account.

Will was not happy that Jada made him wear an ugly Christmas sweater!

“Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas… She’s Doin’ Too Much! And she’s just gettin’ Started,” Will captioned a selfie of him not looking happy.

On the family selfie he added, “Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start Itchin’! I’m starting to feel it already. @treysmith0011 we wish you were here.”

Later that night, Jada organized a sleigh ride for the full family and Will took a video of course. Watch below!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

