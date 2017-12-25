Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 8:23 pm

Zac Efron Goes Shirtless for His Christmas Day Hike!

Zac Efron Goes Shirtless for His Christmas Day Hike!

Zac Efron puts his hot body, along with his mustache, on display while going for a Christmas Day hike!

The 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share the photo, which he captioned, “May your holidays be epic. 🎄#happyholidays.”

While we’re not exactly sure where Zac is spending the holiday, he showed off more views of the beautiful scenery on his Instagram Stories. You can check out those pictures in the gallery.

At the end of the hike, Zac treated himself to a Christmas cookie, which he clearly earned!

If you haven’t yet, go see Zac‘s new movie musical The Greatest Showman, in theaters everywhere.
