Ariel Winter Goes Sexy in Little, Black Dress While Out with Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter looks super glam as she makes her way out of a studio with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Tuesday afternoon(December 26) in Studio City, Calif.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress rocked a little, black dress and sky-high heels while her 30-year-old beau looked handsome in a suit as they headed off.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Earlier that day, Ariel was spotted wearing bright sunglasses as she and Levi arrived at the studio for their project.

The day before, Levi shared a super cute photo of him and Ariel sharing a Christmas kiss!

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden spending their day at the studio…