Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up for Post-Christmas Dinner Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus stay close to each other as they leave Nobu restaurant on Tuesday night (December 26) in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things casual in a black puffer jacket and dark jeans while his 37-year-old TV producer girlfriend looked chic in a leather jacket, maroon beanie, and striped shirt for their date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

It was reported that the night before Ben celebrated Christmas with his ex wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.