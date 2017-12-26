Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum & Their Daughter Everly Show Off Their Matching Christmas PJs!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum wore matching Christmas pajamas with their daughter Everly, 4, and they’re too cute!

Each member of the Tatum family wore a red onesie with their name embroidered on their backside.

Jenna took to Instagram to share some photos via her Instagram Story and on her page of Everly by the Christmas tree before opening her presents.

Check out all the photos of Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Channing Tatum, and Everly Tatum on Christmas below…