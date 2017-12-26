Chrissy Teigen's Flight to Tokyo Diverts Back to L.A. After Passenger Realizes They're on Wrong Flight
Chrissy Teigen was on a flight to Tokyo tonight (December 26) that had to be diverted back to Los Angeles after four hours in the air… because a passenger realized they were on the wrong flight.
Not only was the passenger on the wrong flight, the person reportedly had a ticket for a totally different airline.
Chrissy live-tweeted what happened and instead of having the plane land in Tokyo, the plane rerouted and flew four hours back to Los Angeles.
“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions,” Chrissy tweeted.
Thankfully, she doesn’t seem too upset. She wrote, “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”
Read all of the tweets below!
a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…
.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017
what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
According to flight attendant, male. Or female. https://t.co/nH5djFCBb5
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk :(
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend on #ANA #NH175 pic.twitter.com/yY0vIqfcja
— Raffy (@Raffywu) December 27, 2017
Still on the plane. Starting to get a little…as james franco in spring breakers would say… spicious
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
ok I’m officially ready to say something is up
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
no one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake*
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Breaking pic.twitter.com/8WPEFZ4sh4
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Sorry the video broke up. Clearly the feds are trying to silence me
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017