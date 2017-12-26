Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 10:51 pm

Chrissy Teigen's Flight to Tokyo Diverts Back to L.A. After Passenger Realizes They're on Wrong Flight

Chrissy Teigen's Flight to Tokyo Diverts Back to L.A. After Passenger Realizes They're on Wrong Flight

Chrissy Teigen was on a flight to Tokyo tonight (December 26) that had to be diverted back to Los Angeles after four hours in the air… because a passenger realized they were on the wrong flight.

Not only was the passenger on the wrong flight, the person reportedly had a ticket for a totally different airline.

Chrissy live-tweeted what happened and instead of having the plane land in Tokyo, the plane rerouted and flew four hours back to Los Angeles.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions,” Chrissy tweeted.

Thankfully, she doesn’t seem too upset. She wrote, “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”

Read all of the tweets below!

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • persononhere

    they probably just realized you were on the plane and wanted off

  • nomadttocs

    suffering in her first class cabin….lol