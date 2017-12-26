Chrissy Teigen's Flight to Tokyo Diverts Back to L.A. After Passenger Realizes They're on Wrong Flight

Chrissy Teigen was on a flight to Tokyo tonight (December 26) that had to be diverted back to Los Angeles after four hours in the air… because a passenger realized they were on the wrong flight.

Not only was the passenger on the wrong flight, the person reportedly had a ticket for a totally different airline.

Chrissy live-tweeted what happened and instead of having the plane land in Tokyo, the plane rerouted and flew four hours back to Los Angeles.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions,” Chrissy tweeted.

Thankfully, she doesn’t seem too upset. She wrote, “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017 So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

