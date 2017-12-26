Dakota Johnson & Mom Melanie Griffith Hold Hands in Aspen!

Dakota Johnson holds hands with her mom Melanie Griffith while walking through the snow-filled streets on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Aspen, Col.

The Griffith-Johnson family always spends the holidays in Aspen and Melanie was spotted doing some shopping with her friend Goldie Hawn just the other day.

The release of Dakota‘s upcoming movie Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in the trilogy, is less than two months away and a new tease was just released!

35+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in Aspen…