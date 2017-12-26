Top Stories


EXO's New Album 'Universe' Earns Praise for Gender Neutral Lyrics!

EXO's New Album 'Universe' Earns Praise for Gender Neutral Lyrics!

EXO‘s Universe is also…universal!

The nine-member South Korean boy band just released their annual winter album on Tuesday (December 26), and fans have noticed something special about the lyrics in each song.

The album, which includes title track “Universe” and cuts like “Stay,” “Fall” and “Lights Out,” only uses personal pronouns like “me” and “you” without ever mentioning “he” or “she.”

K-Pop fans on social media are taking notice of this trend, and many believe that the decision – whether or not intentionally made by the lyricists – helps to make the songs even more relatable to fans of all kinds.

If you haven’t yet, listen to EXO‘s new album now!
Photos: Getty Images, S.M. Entertainment
