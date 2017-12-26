Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, &amp; Honorees!

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 5:08 pm

G-Eazy Notches His First Top 5 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100!

G-Eazy Notches His First Top 5 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100!

It’s a big week for several artists on the Billboard Hot 100 – especially G-Eazy!

The 28-year-old The Beautiful & Damned rapper officially entered the Top 5 for the first time with his hit “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B, according to Billboard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

At the same time, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce enjoying a third week at No. 1 with their “Perfect” duet.

And Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” stays in the Top 10 for a second week!

See the full Top 10 inside.

Find out who charted inside!

1. Ed Sheeran & Beyonce, “Perfect”
2. Post Malone, “Rockstar”
3. Camila Cabello, “Havana”
4. Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”
5. G-Eazy, “No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)”
6. Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
7. Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, “MotorSport”
8. Sam Smith, “Too Good at Goodbyes”
9. Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
10. Halsey, “Bad At Love”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: G-Eazy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr