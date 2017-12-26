G-Eazy Notches His First Top 5 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100!

It’s a big week for several artists on the Billboard Hot 100 – especially G-Eazy!

The 28-year-old The Beautiful & Damned rapper officially entered the Top 5 for the first time with his hit “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B, according to Billboard.

At the same time, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce enjoying a third week at No. 1 with their “Perfect” duet.

And Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” stays in the Top 10 for a second week!

1. Ed Sheeran & Beyonce, “Perfect”

2. Post Malone, “Rockstar”

3. Camila Cabello, “Havana”

4. Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”

5. G-Eazy, “No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)”

6. Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

7. Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, “MotorSport”

8. Sam Smith, “Too Good at Goodbyes”

9. Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

10. Halsey, “Bad At Love”