Ryan Reynolds Shares Christmas Convo with Daughter James

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 12:10 am

Gwen Stefani Gave Her Kids a Cool Surprise on Christmas!

Gwen Stefani Gave Her Kids a Cool Surprise on Christmas!

Gwen Stefani did something fun for her kids on Christmas morning!

The 48-year-old singer blocked off a room in her house with wrapping paper and had her three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – run through the paper to find their presents.

Gwen‘s boyfriend Blake Shelton was on the other side of the paper to film the occasion from the other angle.

One of the big presents was a toddler-sized car for Apollo and his brothers let him know it was for him. Watch the super cute video below!

Make sure to watch the video of Gwen and Blake kissing under the mistletoe on Christmas Eve.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

