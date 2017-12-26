Heidi Klum & Son Henry Sit Courtside at the Lakers Game!

Heidi Klum enjoys a a mother-son outing with her one of her kids!

The 44-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and model made a rare appearance sitting court side with her 12-year-old son Henry on Saturday night (December 23) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi usually keeps her kids out of spotlight. On Christmas, Heidi shared a photo with all four of her kids – Helene, 13, Henry, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8 – with emojis covering their faces.

10+ pictures inside of Heidi Klum at the Lakers game…