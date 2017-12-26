Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 8:36 pm

Heidi Klum & Son Henry Sit Courtside at the Lakers Game!

Heidi Klum & Son Henry Sit Courtside at the Lakers Game!

Heidi Klum enjoys a a mother-son outing with her one of her kids!

The 44-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and model made a rare appearance sitting court side with her 12-year-old son Henry on Saturday night (December 23) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Heidi usually keeps her kids out of spotlight. On Christmas, Heidi shared a photo with all four of her kids – Helene, 13, Henry, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8 – with emojis covering their faces.

Merry Christmas from my family to yours ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

