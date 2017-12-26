Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Photos from Their First Christmas Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their first Christmas together as a couple!

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old former baseball player were in Miami on Monday (December 25) with many members of Jen‘s family, including her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram with a photo of the whole family together.

Alex also shared a photo taken by Jennifer‘s sister Lynda Lopez, which showed them relaxing by the tree on Christmas morning.

“To all of our family, friends, and amazing fans and supporters, have a happy, healthy and safe holiday. Merry Christmas to all of you!” he captioned the pic.

Check out more photos, including ones from their Instagram stories, in the gallery.