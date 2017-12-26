Jenny Slate Celebrated Christmas with Chris Evans & His Family!

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are going strong as an on-again couple and they celebrated the holidays together this year!

The 35-year-old actress is Jewish, but she still got festive on Christmas with Chris and his family.

Chris‘ brother Scott Evans took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Jenny. He captioned the pic, “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate.”

Chris and Jenny started dating after meeting on the set of the movie Gifted. They called it quits this past January, but got back together recently!