Tue, 26 December 2017 at 6:01 pm
Jenny Slate Celebrated Christmas with Chris Evans & His Family!
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are going strong as an on-again couple and they celebrated the holidays together this year!
The 35-year-old actress is Jewish, but she still got festive on Christmas with Chris and his family.
Chris‘ brother Scott Evans took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Jenny. He captioned the pic, “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate.”
Chris and Jenny started dating after meeting on the set of the movie Gifted. They called it quits this past January, but got back together recently!
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty Posted to: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, Scott Evans
