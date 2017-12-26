Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017

Jenny Slate Celebrated Christmas with Chris Evans & His Family!

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are going strong as an on-again couple and they celebrated the holidays together this year!

The 35-year-old actress is Jewish, but she still got festive on Christmas with Chris and his family.

Chris‘ brother Scott Evans took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Jenny. He captioned the pic, “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate.”

Chris and Jenny started dating after meeting on the set of the movie Gifted. They called it quits this past January, but got back together recently!

  • lauren

    How do Chris fan girls feels about this

  • Sansa Squad

    extremely cute!!! I love them together

  • tom

    She looks like one of those crazy jewish feminist, the only reason she’s with him is because he has money and is famous and she sees a payday at the end of the road