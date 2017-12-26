Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2017 at 3:52 pm

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Post Christmas Message From Ski Slope, Shout Out Their Haters!

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Post Christmas Message From Ski Slope, Shout Out Their Haters!

Jessica Biel posted a holiday message from her and Justin Timberlake, posing on the ski slopes!

“Smiling and swervin on our haters like… Happy holidays from the Timberlakes,” Jessica captioned the two videos in the series. In both the video of Justin and the video of Jessica, they’re posing under trees and snow topples on top of their heads!

It looks like Jessica and Justin are spending Christmas on the slopes and having a great time. We hope they had a wonderful holiday!

Watch the videos from Jessica’s Instagram below…

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

