First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 5:34 pm

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Alternate Endings Revealed (Spoilers)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a big hit at the box office and now there’s a pretty good chance at the movie getting a sequel. But you might be surprised to find out the first film could have ended in several different ways!

The cast of the movie is opening up about the alternate endings that the filmmakers toyed with before coming up with the final product.

“We played with a bunch of different endings. There’s a trap when you make movies about games. You have to make sure they have stakes. We were very intent on making it clear that you could also not get out of the game. That idea was very important to us throughout,” producer Matt Tolmach told THR.

Click inside for the alternate endings, which contain spoilers…

In the movie, all of the characters do escape from the game at the end, but Dwayne Johnson‘s character does contemplate staying.

“In previous versions there was more of that where [Spencer] wanted to stay in the game with Martha. We made way more of that. It definitely could be interesting and would definitely leave it open to a sequel,” Karen Gillan said.

Jack Black jokingly offered a reason as to why Spencer would want to stay. He said, “Dwayne the Rock Johnson was the one who wanted to stay because he had the best avatar! He had Dwayne’s body with all of his strengths!”

There was also the possibility of having everyone get sucked back into the game at the end!

“There were a few different ideas. Originally when Alex [Wolff] and Morgan [Turner] kiss, we start hearing the drums again and then everyone gets the game downloaded on their phones. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, shoot! We’re all going to be sucked in.’ That would have been a cool way to go,” actor Ser’Darius Blain, who plays Fridge, said.
Photos: Sony Pictures
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Movies

