Tue, 26 December 2017 at 3:15 pm

Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stocks for Christmas

Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stocks for Christmas

Kim Kardashian shared what Kanye West got her for Christmas – and it’s extremely generous!

The 40-year-old entertainer first gave Kim a box of goodies with gift cards from Amazon, Netflix, and more, in addition to a pair of Adidas socks, Apple headphones and a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.

Then, in a second box, Kanye revealed he bought Kim stock to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Apple, and Adidas – all of the companies represented in the first box!

You can see in one of the photos that the Disney stock was valued at over $100,000, and fans are speculating Kanye bought similar amounts for Kim for the other companies.

See what Kim posted on her Instagram Story below…
Photos: Instagram, Getty
  • Casey C

    yeah, right. he can try and look like he’s got the cash, but we all know how in debt he is

  • Mika

    Kim probably bought it herself.

  • plez

    What does it say that he thought what she would want most is money in the form of stocks.

  • I am Evelyn Salt

    He overpaid. He bought the most expensive stocks. His financial advisor should have advised him to buy up and coming companies with undervalued stocks.

  • deusexmachina

    Well we all knew what really could make Kim cum and I’m not talking about Kanye’s pens. So he got to stuff those ‘holes’ of her with money

  • T.T.

    Shrugs, I’d take them stocks. Better gift than socks.