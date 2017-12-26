Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stocks for Christmas

Kim Kardashian shared what Kanye West got her for Christmas – and it’s extremely generous!

The 40-year-old entertainer first gave Kim a box of goodies with gift cards from Amazon, Netflix, and more, in addition to a pair of Adidas socks, Apple headphones and a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.

Then, in a second box, Kanye revealed he bought Kim stock to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Apple, and Adidas – all of the companies represented in the first box!

You can see in one of the photos that the Disney stock was valued at over $100,000, and fans are speculating Kanye bought similar amounts for Kim for the other companies.

See what Kim posted on her Instagram Story below…