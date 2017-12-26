Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2017 at 4:30 pm

The 40th Kennedy Center Honors is airing tonight on CBS and we have all the details about the star-studded presentation.

This year, the five honorees are actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist LL Cool J, TV writer and producer Norman Lear, and musician and record producer Lionel Richie.

The event was pre-recorded on December 3 and features a full lineup of performers and presenters.

Tune into CBS tonight (December 26) at 9pm ET to catch the full special!

Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters at tonight’s Kennedy Center Honors…

OPENING REMARKS: Author, attorney and diplomat Caroline Kennedy (daughter of former President John F. Kennedy)

Gloria Estefan Tribute Presenters/Performers
Eva Longoria (Spoken Tribute)
The Cast of On Your Feet! The Musical (Performs “1, 2, 3”)
Chaka Khan (Performs “Coming Out of the Dark” with the Howard University Gospel Choir)
Jon Secada (Spoken Tribute)
Becky G (Performs “Mi Tierra”)
Emily Estefan (Performs “Reach”)
Miami Sound Machine (Performs “Rhythm is Gonna Get You”/“Oye”/ “Conga”/“Turn the Beat Around”/“Everlasting Love”/“Get on Your Feet”)

Norman Lear Tribute Performers/Presenters
J.J. Abrams (Spoken Tribute)
United States Airforce Singing Sergeants (Performs “America, the Beautiful”)
Dave Chappelle (Spoken Tribute)
Rob Reiner (Performance Tribute from “All in the Family”)
Rachel Bloom (Performance Tribute from “Maude”)
Kenya Barris (Performance Tribute from “Good Times”)
Anthony Anderson (Performance Tribute from “The Jeffersons”)
Rita Moreno (Performance Tribute from “One Day at a Time”)

LL COOL J Tribute Performers/Presenters
Queen Latifah (Spoken Tribute)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Spoken Tribute)
DJ Z-Trip (Performance Tribute)
Busta Rhymes (Performs “Mama Said Knock You Out”)
MC Lyte (Performs “I’m Bad”)
Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (Performs “It Gets No Rougher”)
Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels (Performs “Rock the Bells”)

Carmen de Lavallade Tribute Performers/Presenters
Meryl Streep (Spoken Tribute)
Jon Batiste (Performs “Soul Bossa Nova” with dancers Stella Abrera and Brandon Victor Dixon)
Sheléa Frazier (Performs “Wade in the Water” with dancers Alicia Graf Mack, Linda Celeste Sims and Matthew Rushing)
Jacqueline Bolier (Performs “Deux Bourées: N’aï Pas léu De MîO” with dancer Lindsey Croop)
Misty Copeland (Spoken Tribute)
Rebecca Luker (Performs “Bill” with dancers Misty Copeland and Tony nominee Robert Fairchild)
Finale Tribute Performance (Performance of “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” featuring all of the Carmen de Lavallade tribute participants and the Howard University Gospel Choir)

Lionel Richie Tribute Performers/Presenters
Stevie Wonder (Performs “Hello” and “Easy”)
Kenny Rogers (Spoken Tribute)
Luke Bryan (Performs “Penny Lover” and “Sail On”)
Quincy Jones (Spoken Tribute)
Nicole Richie (Spoken Tribute)
Leona Lewis (Performs “Say You Say Me” and “All Night Long”)
Finale Tribute Performance (Reprise Performance of “All Night Long,” featuring all of the Lionel Richie tribute participants)
