Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, &amp; Honorees!

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 2:30 pm

Kim Kardashian's Psoriasis Is Almost Gone: 'Best Christmas Present!'

Kim Kardashian's Psoriasis Is Almost Gone: 'Best Christmas Present!'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her psoriasis is getting much better – it’s almost gone!

The 37-year-old reality star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her leg and the caption, “OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!”

Kim revealed last month that her psoriasis has been getting better. “I have been using this light — and I don’t wanna speak to soon because [the psoriasis] is almost gone — but I’ve been using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone. That’s wild because it hasn’t been gone in years,” Kim told People last month about how it’s getting better.

If you don’t know, psoriasis is a skin condition where the skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches.

See the photo Kim posted below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian psoriasis 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • persononhere

    sadly, it’ll come back. the light has to be done continually for the rest of your life. i hate her in general, but know how awful this condition can be, so i feel for her on this. being clear of it feels so good, while it lasts