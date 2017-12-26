Kim Kardashian's Psoriasis Is Almost Gone: 'Best Christmas Present!'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her psoriasis is getting much better – it’s almost gone!

The 37-year-old reality star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her leg and the caption, “OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!”

Kim revealed last month that her psoriasis has been getting better. “I have been using this light — and I don’t wanna speak to soon because [the psoriasis] is almost gone — but I’ve been using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone. That’s wild because it hasn’t been gone in years,” Kim told People last month about how it’s getting better.

If you don’t know, psoriasis is a skin condition where the skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches.

See the photo Kim posted below…