Kourtney Kardashian Rocks a Jumpsuit for on Her Coffee Run

Kourtney Kardashian has her hands full of coffee as she makes her way out of Coffee Bean on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 38-year-old TV personality looked cool in a khaki jumpsuit with white sneakers and sunglasses for her outing with Larsa Pippen and her three kids (not pictured).

A few days earlier, Kourtney was joined by boyfriend Younes Bendjima at her mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve Party.

The following day, Kourtney hosted all of her family at her house for Christmas morning!