Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 9:28 pm

Kristen Stewart Kicks Off Her Day at the Spa

Kristen Stewart Kicks Off Her Day at the Spa

Kristen Stewart is joined by a friend as they make their way out of a spa on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Personal Shopper actress kept things cool in a black sweatshirt, ripped baggy jeans, a orange beanie, and plaid socks for her relaxing afternoon at the spa.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and girlfriend Stella Maxwell were recently spotted grabbing lunch with Stella‘s cute pooch in West Hollywood.

In January, Kristen will be premiering her new movie Lizzie at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
Photos: Backgrid USA
