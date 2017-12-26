Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Top Stories
While the late Michael Jackson‘s kids Paris and Prince are often seen in the public eye, we rarely get to see their younger brother Blanket.

Paris, 19, just shared a rare new photo of her and her brothers celebrating Christmas together!

Featured in the photo with Paris are Prince, 20, Blanket, 15, and rapper Omer Bhatti, who she considers to be a brother.

“happy christmas from ours to yours #brahdas,” Paris captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Blanket reportedly changed his name to Bigi in 2015 and the last time he made an appearance at a public event was in 2013.
  • Angie

    They look great, but boy do I feel old seeing them so big now.

  • Eric A

    I love those kids.