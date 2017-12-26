Nina Dobrev Shares Adorable Family Photos From Christmas - See the Pics!

Nina Dobrev most definitely loves Christmas!

The 28-year-old Vampire Diaries actress shared lots of cute photos and videos from her holiday on Instagram after Christmas (December 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

“Merry Christmas from my family to all of yours. Wishing everyone in the world love, health and happiness. Those are the most important things in life, and also the only gifts I could wish to get this year. Hope that 2018 brings everyone joy and good fortune. ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

“Family first. #HomeForTheHolidays” she captioned another post.

See the cute Christmas posts below!