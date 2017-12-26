Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, &amp; Honorees!

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 5:47 pm

'Paddington 2' Releases Second Official Trailer - Watch Now!

'Paddington 2' Releases Second Official Trailer - Watch Now!

Paddington 2 just released a new trailer for the upcoming movie, which you can watch right here!

The highly-anticipated sequel to Paddington finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

The Paddington sequel hits theaters on January 12, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures
Posted to: Paddington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr