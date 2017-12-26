'Paddington 2' Releases Second Official Trailer - Watch Now!

Paddington 2 just released a new trailer for the upcoming movie, which you can watch right here!

The highly-anticipated sequel to Paddington finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

The Paddington sequel hits theaters on January 12, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!