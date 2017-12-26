Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 8:36 pm

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Pose Together at Christmas Eve Party! (Photos)

Kylie Jenner was indeed at the Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve Party on Sunday night (December 24) and the first photos of her at the annual event have been revealed!

Many people didn’t think the 20-year-old pregnant reality star attended the party, but she confirmed she was there in a video posted on Christmas morning.

Now, Khloe Kardashian, who is also pregnant with her first child, has shared photos of them taken in the photo booth. “Better not pout,” all of the photos are captioned.

Khloe also posed with sister Kendall Jenner and friends like Malika and Khadijah Haqq, hair stylist Jen Atkin, photographer Mike Rosenthal, and more. She shared a cute photo of her mom Kris Jenner posing with her grandma MJ as well!

Make sure to see the photos of Khloe openly cradling her baby bump at the party.
